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Former Sumner County Schools Worker Indicted on 20-Plus Child Sex Crime Charges
By David García,2 days ago
A Hendersonville man described as a former Sumner County Schools employee was arrested Thursday on more than 20 charges tied to the sexual abuse and exploitation of a child. Jesse Owen Shipley faces a sweeping list of counts that includes continuous sexual abuse of a child, statutory rape by an authority figure, and multiple charges of exploiting a minor by electronic means.