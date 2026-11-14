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How to Set Up Nintendo Switch Parental Controls on Switch 2 and Switch (App, PIN, Play Time, and GameChat)
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,13 days ago
A shiny new Switch 2 is sitting under the tree, or maybe your older kid’s original Switch is about to become a hand-me-down. Either way, you probably want some guardrails in place before little hands grab the controller. Nintendo Switch parental controls work in two linked halves. The console holds a PIN-protected settings menu, and a free phone app called Nintendo Switch Parental Controls sends your rules to the console over the internet.