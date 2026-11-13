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LIVE: Sabres Live | November 13, 2026
By WNYmedia Network,9 days ago
Is 90-day blackout beginning Nov. 17? Why unfounded rumor is spreading →Trump shared AI images of him comforting Markwayne Mullin’s son after brain injury. Is the story real? →JD Vance ridiculed after his ‘pathetic’ jab at Dems on Fox News: ‘Nailed it!’ →‘Utterly careless’ Trump turned Nvidia scandal into a ‘national betrayal’: columnist →‘Do you regret that vote?’ Sean Duffy squirms when pressed about his FAA record →Tales of billionaires, blue waves and cancelled flights →