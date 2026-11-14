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COP31: National Oil Companies Must Lead Global Shift Away from Fossil Fuels, Says NRGI Expert
By Umar Manzoor Shah,12 days ago
ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 14 (IPS) - The shift away from fossil fuels is made more difficult by the powerful, often overlooked role of national oil companies. These companies are deeply embedded in their countries’ economies and political systems. During the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Inter Press Service...