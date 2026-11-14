undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
November Pixel update causes camera and wireless charging problems for some users
By Online Tech Tips StaffEdited byAseem Kishore,12 days ago
On November 10, 2026, Google announced its November Pixel Drop, a set of new features for supported Pixel phones and watches that arrives alongside Google’s monthly November software update, which is reaching devices in phases. Within days, some Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 owners reported two problems after installing it. Their camera goes black, or their wireless charger shows a charging icon while the battery keeps dropping.