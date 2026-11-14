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College football scrambles, adjusts kickoffs after FAA groundings, Ole Miss-Sooners pushed to Sunday
By ABC News,12 days ago
College football got a jolt it didn't expect on the eve of a host of big games Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide for several hours Friday, impacting thousands of flights and throwing travel plans into question for scores of college football teams. Most travel the day before Saturday kickoffs.