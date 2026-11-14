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Scott Wiener becomes San Francisco’s first openly gay congressperson
By Natasha Weber,2 days ago
On a cool evening in San Francisco, the phones in campaign offices went quiet in the way that only happens when a race is truly finished. Connie Chan had conceded. Scott Wiener, the state senator known for pushing the city to build more housing and to treat scarcity as a political choice, was headed to Congress. The Scott Wiener House win did more than fill the seat Nancy Pelosi is leaving behind. It made him San Francisco’s first openly gay member of Congress, a milestone the city marked with pride and with the slightly weary knowledge that symbols do not, by themselves, pass a bill or calm a neighborhood meeting.