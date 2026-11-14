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Every Song on Meat Loaf's 'Bat Out of Hell,' Ranked
By Jeremy Urquhart,2 days ago
Bat Out of Hell might not be your kind of thing if you're not particularly fond of classic rock music that pushes things to the absolute limits while being unafraid to get truly over-the-top, but if you are open to that kind of music, it’s paradise (maybe even by a dashboard light). It’s the album for which Meat Loaf is best-known, and honestly, fair enough. There was a second Bat Out of Hell (like, an actual sequel), and that one’s also good, truth be told. Then a third one… bit whatever. Meat Loaf is also well-remembered for some of his acting roles, like in Fight Club and then only a few minutes in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, but Bat Out of Hell is big, flashy, and hard to ignore.