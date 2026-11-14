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Harry Potter Franchise’s $407M Fantasy Flop Is Officially Leaving Streaming
By Rohan Naahar,2 days ago
On November 13, Johnny Depp made his comeback to mainstream leading roles with Ebenezer, a new take on Charles Dickens' frequently adapted A Christmas Carol. Depp hasn't headlined a major project since Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was released in 2017. Over the past decade, Depp became unhirable in mainstream Hollywood because of personal and legal troubles, but after he was acquitted in a libel case in the United Kingdom, studios started showing interest in him again. Next year, he'll star in Day Drinker, an action-thriller directed by Marc Webb.