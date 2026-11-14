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Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/14/26: Single Point of Failure
By Barry McBride via TheOBR.com,2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (TheOBR.com) CLEVELAND, OHIO (TheOBR.com) - Good morning, Cleveland Browns fans!. While I was wrestling with various OBR projects last evening, my wife turned on the news in the next room. There, my ears picked up urgent breaking news sounds and intense anchors reporting on the FAA grounding all aircraft for only the third time in this century. Despite the fact neither I nor any member of my family was scheduled to fly anywhere today, I related hard to the passengers who were stranded at airports, having done a tremendous amount of flying in my consulting days. I came out of this experience hating airplanes and everything attached to them. So, I was happy to be at home with no immediate travel plans.