undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jessica Chastain’s ‘Yellowstone’ Replacement Is Officially Netflix’s Latest Hit
By Rohan Naahar,2 days ago
In its efforts to appeal to the heartland of America, liberal elite Hollywood has produced a movie titled — checks notes — Heartland. The market was cracked wide open by Taylor Sheridan's sprawling neo-Western series Yellowstone, which Netflix famously passed on a decade or so ago. The show went on to become a platform-defining hit for Paramount+ and Sheridan cemented himself as something of a mogul with a spectacularly successful streak. In recent years, Netflix and other streamers have tried to replicate Yellowstone's success with a string of shows and movies aimed at the same demographic, but the results have been hit or miss.