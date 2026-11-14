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USC vs Indiana Odds: Spread, Total, & TD Props for Saturday’s Massive Week 11 Big Ten Matchup
By Brian Twining,13 days ago
Saturday’s college football action delivers a massive USC vs Indiana Big Ten showdown in Bloomington where the No. 18 Trojans take on the No. 9 Hoosiers. With both programs battling to stay alive in the College Football Playoff hunt and the Big Ten title race, the stakes couldn’t be much higher when things kick off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS. Before the action gets rolling at Memorial Stadium, here is a look at Saturday’s full Top 25 schedule, the USC vs Indiana odds, and touchdown props.