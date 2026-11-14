undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Shades of Maxx Crosby, Inside Broncos-Chargers Failed Daiyan Henley Trade Detailed in New NFL Rumors
By Andrew Peters,2 days ago
Jones also noted that the linebacker has a known knee injury, though it hasn't required surgery or kept him out of games. Jones added, however, that "the medical information the Broncos received did not match what they were learning in real-time after consulting with their own medical team and an independent doctor," similar to the nixed trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens for Maxx Crosby over the offseason.