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The American People Have Spoken: Washington – Address the Affordability Crisis
By Eric Nachamie Nachamie,12 days ago
The midterm elections have been described as a “blue tsunami” with Democrats winning by overwhelming majorities in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. I don’t think it was a huge surprise to most pundits or the electorate, but I do admit while I stated in a previous article that I did think both houses of Congress would turn blue after November 3rd, I am surprised by this huge and decisive Democratic victory in the U.S. Congress.