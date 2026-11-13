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Elon Adds Olivia Vergano As Lacrosse Assistant
8 days ago
ELON – The Elon women's lacrosse team and head coach Josh Hexter announced the hiring of Olivia Vergano as an assistant coach Friday. Vergano joins the Phoenix after serving as a graduate assistant at North Carolina in the spring. The Tar Heels went 19-2 with Vergano on staff, winning the ACC Tournament and reaching the NCAA championship game. Vergano oversaw North Carolina's draw unit, which led the ACC and ranked among the top 10 in the country.