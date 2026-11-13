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Community News
9 days ago
The magic of the holiday season will be in full swing in the Wrigley neighborhood when the 72nd Annual Daisy Lane Parade kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 12. Presented by the City of Long Beach and Office of Vice Mayor and Seventh District Councilmember Roberto Uranga, this beloved local tradition will begin at 5 p.m. and feature a festive lineup of holiday floats, performers and community participation. A night of more twinkling holiday entertainment will also take place on Dec. 13 in the same location, at 7 p.m.