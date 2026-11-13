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9 days ago
15th St. between Termino Ave. and Ximeno Ave. With the exception of two street lights near Termino Avenue, this area became the Twilight Zone: still total lights out for the several blocks on the eve of trick or treating, cancelled on accounta’ darkness. Calls to the city about the problem, might be weeks before scheduled repairs. Plenty of time to have the lights back on for next year’s Halloween, assuming anyone can find the fixtures.