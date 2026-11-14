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Huskers get first Big Ten shutout, beating Rutgers 31-0
By Gina DvorakMason Kern,2 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska broke their losing streak with a shutout on the road against Rutgers. The Huskers defeated the Scarlet Knights with a final score of 31-0. Before Saturday, Nebraska had never shut out an opponent in Big Ten play since joining the league in 2011. Its last conference shutout came in October of 2003, when the Huskers played in the Big 12, in a 28-0 win.
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