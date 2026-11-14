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Variety Boys and Girls Club Sale: Astoria Property Sells for $28 Million
By erickaoconnell,13 days ago
Variety Boys and Girls Club Sale: Astoria Property Sells for $28 Million — For years, the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens has been part of Astoria’s community landscape, a familiar name connected to young people and the neighborhood around them. Now, the Variety Boys and Girls Club sale of its longtime Astoria property for $28 million marks a significant change for the organization and the place it has long called home.