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Octagon Park Lecture Nov. 16: Was the Park’s Plan a Success?
By Nellie Blackwell,2 days ago
Anyone who has walked, picnicked or grilled in Octagon Park can hear how it came to be at a free Octagon Park lecture on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Roosevelt Island Library. Artist and architect John di Domenico will look back at the planning that created the park 35 years ago, ask how well residents were brought into that process, and weigh whether the park has lived up to it. It is also a chance to talk about what makes open space work on the island today.