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Mangled Car Left Behind After Union City Crash With Tractor-Trailer
By Rohit Mehta,2 days ago
S. Fulton Pkwy., Hunter Rd. & Mason Rd. — Approximate Site of Current Crash. A car was left mangled after colliding with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of South Fulton Parkway, Hunter Road and Mason Road in Union City, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Union City police and the Georgia State Patrol are both looking into the crash, though the cause has not yet been released.