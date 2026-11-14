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Omalizumab Linked to 0 Epinephrine Use in Alpha-Gal Syndrome
2 days ago
No patients with alpha-gal syndrome needed epinephrine for a food reaction during omalizumab therapy in a 64-patient cohort presented at ACAAI 2026. treated with omalizumab (Xolair), none required epinephrine for a food-triggered reaction during therapy, according to a retrospective cohort analysis presented at the. in Phoenix, Arizona.¹. Despite strict avoidance...