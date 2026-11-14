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Kennesaw State Builds Georgia's First Integrated Para Sports Program, Starting 2027
By Rohit Mehta,2 days ago
Kennesaw State University is building what it describes as Georgia's first integrated Para sports program, with plans to add Para track and field and wheelchair tennis in fall 2027, followed by men's and women's wheelchair basketball in fall 2028. The university says the new teams will fold directly into its athletics department rather than operate as a separate initiative, giving Para athletes access to the same training, coaching staff and facilities as other Kennesaw State student-athletes.