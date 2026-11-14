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More Than Just Veterans Day: 10 Year-Round Discounts for Military Members and Veterans
By Hannah Kowalczyk-HarperKyle WoodleyRiley Adams, CPA,2 days ago
If you served or are currently serving our country, many companies offer a “thank you” in the form of military and veteran discounts. But you probably don’t know it. Many financial perks reserved for military members and veterans aren’t widely advertised up front—you typically have to dig down a few levels into a company’s website to discover discounts and other benefits. So it’s highly possible that many of the brands you already spend with offer lower prices for active-duty and former military.