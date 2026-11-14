undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weekend MotoGP News Update: No Sporting Sanction For Yamaha, Testing Times For 850s, Fake Photos Doing The Rounds
By David Emmett,2 days ago
There may be no racing this weekend, but with two more rounds of MotoGP to go, there is still news worth reading and thinking about. Most notable is FIM President Jorge Viegas saying that Yamaha will not face any sporting sanctions for skipping the Qatar round of MotoGP. But with MotoGP about to reduce capacity to 850cc from 2027, the factories have been testing the new bikes to get them ready for the first official test open to the public to be held at Valencia on Tuesday December 1st, after the final round of MotoGP.