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Deal | Released in May, this dwarf-themed roguelike shooter is free to play on Steam
By Marius Müller,13 days ago
Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, the roguelite spin-off of the popular co-op series, had a somewhat rocky start. Anyone who hasn't tried the game yet can now do so for free. Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core sends players into dark mines, either alone or with up to three fellow dwarves, to fight aliens, collect equipment and make it out alive. The roguelite first-person shooter entered Early Access in May 2026, but its initial reception was mixed due to a strict time limit, limited ammunition and underwhelming upgrades. Developer Ghost Ship Games now appears to be trying to draw more attention to the still relatively new co-op shooter by offering a free trial weekend.