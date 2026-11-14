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Roguelike dice-and-card deckbuilder Talystro gets second demo
By Darryl Linington🇩🇪,12 days ago
Filiokus has launched a second free Steam demo for roguelite dice-and-card deckbuilder Talystro, adding The Haunted Crossing act, 52 cards, and a new boss. Norwegian indie studio Filiokus has released a second playable demo for Talystro, its math-driven roguelite dice-and-card deckbuilder, on Steam. Announced on November 13, 2026, the free build follows the first public demo from April 29, which holds a 95 percent positive rating from 23 user reviews at the time of writing. Gamirror Games is listed alongside Filiokus as the publisher on the Steam page.