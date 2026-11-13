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Nathaniel James Milburn
11 days ago
Nathaniel James Milburn, 46, of Cherryvale, Kansas, passed away at Advena Living of Cherryvale, Kansas on Monday, October 26, 2026. Nathan was born on June 13, 1980, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Jim and Sheri Milburn. He attended Port Angeles High School in Port Angeles, Washington, and Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas. He later attended Missouri Southern State University, where he studied business.