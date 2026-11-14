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Myofree eye-care tablet uses special glasses to change how users view its 15.6-inch screen
By Aurelian Nedelcu🇩🇪,2 days ago
Kyodo's Myofree tablet wants to reduce the screen fatigue, using special glasses and image processing to simulate looking at a distant object. will launches its The crowfunding campaign for the 15.6-inch Android 16 device will start on Makuake on November 18, although its claimed eye-care benefits remain unproven. Aurelian Nedelcu,...