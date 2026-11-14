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Big Walk AI code: Untitled Goose Game dev says under 0.1% involved AI
By Darryl Linington🇩🇪,13 days ago
Untitled Goose Game studio House House admits an LLM helped write under 0.1% of Big Walk's code to fix a Unity bug after 19 IGF jurors vowed to snub AI games. House House, the studio behind Untitled Goose Game, has confirmed that LLM chatbots helped fix bugs in Big Walk, estimating that well under 0.1 percent of the game’s code was involved. The disclosure follows a statement from 19 Independent Games Festival jurors who are declining to vote for any game made with generative AI.