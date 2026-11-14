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Casio's new titanium automatic watches now available in Europe
By Polly Allcock,13 days ago
Casio has released three of its new CMK-100 watches in several European countries. The CMK-100TC-1A, the CMK-100TL-1A and the CMK-100TD-1A are mechanical watches with an automatic movement, with fabric, leather or metal straps. Three new Casio CMK-100 series watches are now available in Europe. These automatic watches were officially confirmed...