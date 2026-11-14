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Zenless Zone Zero players have until Dec 2 to get Severian's gear
By Darryl Linington🇩🇪,12 days ago
HoYoverse has detailed Severian’s new Solemnly Impeccable outfit for Zenless Zone Zero, including its store price and how long the introductory discount will last. HoYoverse has published the official showcase and store details for Solemnly Impeccable, a new outfit for Severian in Zenless Zone Zero. The outfit went on sale on November 11, 2026, alongside the second half of Version 3.3, and it is a permanent addition to the in-game store with a limited-time introductory discount.