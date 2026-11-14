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How has Browns fans’ confidence fluctuated this season, and who did fans prefer start at QB against Texans?
By Chris Pokorny,2 days ago
Browns fans are starting to lean in to Shedeur Sanders a little more again for quarterback consideration. Each week for our Browns Reacts results, we have been showing you the fan confidence meter with respect to the direction of the team. This week, we’re also showing the season-wide progress of that fan confidence, so you can see how it has fluctuated amidst the team’s 5-4 record.