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CASTLEVANIA Producer Adi Shankar Says Friends Want Him to Adapt PRAGMATA Next, But He’s Going All-In on Originals
By Joey Paur,2 days ago
Adi Shankar has built a pretty incredible reputation when it comes to video game adaptations. Long before Hollywood fully realized gamers would actually show up for smart, stylish adaptations, Shankar was already carving out his own lane with Castlevania and, more recently, Devil May Cry for Netflix. Now that Capcom’s...