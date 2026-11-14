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Dan Trachtenberg Courted For Mystery Marvel Movie — Wolverine or Iron Man 4?
By Zanda Gubecka,13 days ago
Dan Trachtenberg is reportedly deep in conversation with Marvel Studios to write and direct a potential theatrical film, per a new report. According to My Cosmic Circus’s Alex Perez, Dan Trachtenberg is being courted for an unspecified film within the Mutant Saga that is set to revolve around a single character rather than an ensemble like recent films The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and Avengers: Doomsday. The question then arises, who is this character?