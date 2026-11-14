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Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit: Odds, full fight preview and prediction | UFC 334
By Andrew Richardson,2 days ago
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight bruisers Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit will clash TONIGHT (Sat., Nov. 14, 2026) inside Madison Square Garden for UFC 334. Five years after his first interim title win and four years after his first undisputed title shot, Gane is officially a UFC champion (sorry, Alex!). The road to the belt was longer and stranger than most would have imagined, and yet this has always felt like an inevitability. Gane is clearly a class above most of the division, a better athlete and slicker striker by any metric.