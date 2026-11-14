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Apple’s first foldable has a problem that even replacements can’t seem to fix
By Shimul Sood,2 days ago
Apple’s first foldable iPhone has been available for just over three weeks, and while there’s plenty to like, some owners are having a frustrating experience. Reports of cracked inner displays started appearing shortly after launch, and although Apple acknowledged the problem and began offering replacements, new complaints suggest the issue hasn’t completely gone away.