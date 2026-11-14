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Lifesavers Gala
By Staff,2 days ago
The Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County hosted its Lifesavers Gala at TPC Colorado, bringing together community members, donors and local partners. Guests enjoyed dinner and participated in a silent auction and paddle raise while sharing stories and honoring loved ones. Keynote speaker Tammy Brannen led a Healing Circles connection activity, inviting guests to experience what it means to show up for one another. The evening also honored Rachel Olsen-Towlen for a decade of dedication to the alliance and welcomed Kiera Ford as its new executive director. The annual fundraiser raised about $35,000 to support the organization’s suicide prevention work in Larimer County, including training, education, outreach and compassionate support.