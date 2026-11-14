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FWC asks boaters to slow down as manatees head for warmer water
By Staff Report,13 days ago
As cold fronts move through Florida, manatees are heading for warmer water, and state wildlife officials are asking boaters to slow down and watch for them. Manatees have been documented in several lakes in the Harris Chain, including Griffin, Harris, Eustis, Dora and Beauclair. In July 2026, researchers with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute fitted a manatee with a GPS tag in Lake Griffin near Leesburg to study its movements through the Ocklawaha River system.
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