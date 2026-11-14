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Reader Opinion – A Hay Load is Business; Asking How a Neighbor is Doing is Something More
By About,13 days ago
Few things expose the difference between a statewide weather report and life on a particular ranch quite like a hay bill. Montana’s recent fall rains have helped pastures in some areas, but the season has been uneven. Producers in different parts of the state face different costs, freight distances, and decisions about how long livestock can remain on grass.