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Reader Opinion – Montana Climate Matters: Our Water Cycle is Speeding Up and It’s Costing!
By About,13 days ago
Our annual water cycle – the process of by which evaporation and precipitation become soil moisture, groundwater and runoff – is accelerating. During the last two water years (Oct 1-Sep 30), Montana’s major rivers have run through their cycles much faster than normal. Warming temperatures are causing more winter precipitation to fall as rain, which quickly runs off to our rivers and melts existing snowpack. Warmer winters and springs shift the timing of peak runoff in our streams to earlier than is historically normal. This trend is seen all over the West, and it is leading to summer and fall streamflows that are abnormally, and sometimes record, low.
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