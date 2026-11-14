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Illinois family says water and sewer bills jumped by $1,000 in a month, but no leak was found
2 days ago
An Illinois family is questioning their utility bills after water and sewer charges skyrocketed by $1,000 in one month, despite inspections finding no leaks. The family's monthly bills had generally been about $75 to $150 apiece for water and sewage before the water company replaced the home's traditional meter with a digital one in February 2025, Rockford News First reported.