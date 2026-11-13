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Greeley Eats
By Staff,9 days ago
The Greeley Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Greeley Eats gathered more than 25 local vendors at the University of Northern Colorado for an evening of food, drinks and community. Attendees sampled offerings from participating restaurants, distilleries and other local businesses and voted for their favorites in four People’s Choice categories. The Seasoning Korean Barbecue won the savory category, 477 Distilling won best beverage, the Greeley Breakfast Club won the sweet category and Austin’s American Grill took first place for overall excellence. The event gave participating businesses a chance to showcase their offerings and connect with the community while filling their bellies.