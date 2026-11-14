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Men’s Gymnastics Inks Top-Rated Class for 2027
By Via University of Oklahoma,,12 days ago
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics head coach Mark Williams announced Friday the signing of three high school seniors – London Norris, Hunter Egan, and Zaiden Kyte – as part of a highly touted 2027 class. With Norris, Egan, Kyte, the Sooners signed three of the top five prospects and the No. 1 class in the nation, according to Inside Gymnastics. All three are elite prospects with national and international competition experience. The group will join the Sooners in the fall of 2027 to compete beginning with the 2028 season.