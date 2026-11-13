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Hansen Named WCS Coach of Year
By Via University of Minnesota Athletics,,11 days ago
University of Minnesota gymnastics head coach Jenny Hansen has been named this year's Women Coaches Symposium, Coach of the Year. This award is given to a coach who cares about their athletes holistically, strives for performance excellence, is committed to giving back to the community and honors their sport by displaying good sportsmanship. Coach Hansen adds this honor to a list of accolades, including North Central Region Coach of the Year, WCGA Coaching Staff of the Year, and College Gym News honors.