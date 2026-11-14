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Overtaking MAGA opponents, McIntosh and Wade elected to Baltimore County Council
12 days ago
Along with other Democrats who won on November 3, they represent a dramatically diversified Baltimore County Council. It took a week of mail-in and provisional vote counting, but the election turnaround of two Baltimore County Council districts confirms the degree to which the Blue Wave that swept Democrats into office across the country also rolled through Baltimore’s suburbs.