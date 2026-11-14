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Plymouth Meeting Office Building Now Fully Leased for Industrial Use
By David Rosen,2 days ago
A private school had received zoning relief in 2023 to use the Plymouth Meeting office building, but later abandoned the plan. By November 2024, Alliance HP had plans to retrofit the existing 143,000-square-foot property at 1 Innovation Drive for industrial and flex tenants, MoreThanTheCurve reported. Alliance bought the building in March 2024 for $11.3 million, according to Bisnow.