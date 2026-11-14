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Your GPU can hit 100% usage and still leave performance on the table
By Hamlin Rozario,2 days ago
Whenever we're monitoring gaming performance using something like MSI Afterburner, there's something reassuring about seeing our GPUs sitting close to 100% usage. After all, we're all trying to get the most out of our GPUs and our money's worth, regardless of the games we play or the resolution and graphics settings we use. Sure, some of you may be fine with a slightly lower GPU usage while chasing 200+FPS in competitive titles, but the last thing you want is to fall short of your FPS target while your GPU sits underutilized.