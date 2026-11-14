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Targeting Triglycerides in Cardiovascular Disease Prevention: Evidence, Mechanisms, and Emerging Therapies
By Usman Alam,2 days ago
The goal of this review is to evaluate the evolving role of triglycerides (TGs) and TG-rich lipoproteins (TRLs) in cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk and prevention. We examine the mechanistic rationale, genetic and epidemiological evidence, and therapeutic potential of targeting TGs in residual risk reduction, particularly in high-risk populations. Emerging data...