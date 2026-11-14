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Apolipoprotein B Particles and Cardiovascular Disease: A Narrative Review.
By Allan D Sniderman,2 days ago
Trapping of apoB lipoprotein particles within the arterial wall initiates and drives the atherosclerotic process from beginning to end. Very low-density lipoprotein particles (VLDL) contain most of the triglyceride in plasma whereas low-density lipoprotein particles (LDL) particles contain most of the cholesterol. Smaller numbers of chylomicron and Lp(a) particles are also present in plasma. All these particles have one molecule of apoB. Therefore, plasma apoB equals the total number of apoB particles. Because the lipid content of apoB particles is variable, plasma triglyceride and cholesterol are not always accurate-measures of the number of apoB particles.